Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $3,669,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.