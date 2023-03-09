Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.74% of Ecolab worth $3,185,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220,394 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

