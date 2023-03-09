Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 712,350 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.25% of American Electric Power worth $4,109,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

