Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.58% of Keysight Technologies worth $3,257,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average of $171.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

