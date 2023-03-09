Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,703,890. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.