Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Trading Down 1.4%

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.63 and last traded at $69.75. 257,796 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

