Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.
Valhi Stock Down 0.4 %
VHI stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $657.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
