Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.

VHI stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $657.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

