Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $130.37. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

