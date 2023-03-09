Utah Retirement Systems Sells 441 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after buying an additional 343,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Constellation Brands by 72.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after buying an additional 264,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 626.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

