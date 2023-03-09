Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 600 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 990.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.