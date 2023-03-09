Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 251 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

