Utah Retirement Systems Buys 600 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,976,000 after acquiring an additional 540,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,450. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

