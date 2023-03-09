Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 61,338 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,338 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 754,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 388,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 202,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.2% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

