Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.55

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $5.05. Urban One shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 57,863 shares traded.

Urban One Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $249.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get Urban One alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.