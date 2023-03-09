Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.66). Approximately 743,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,175,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.73).

SHED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Urban Logistics REIT to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.33 million, a PE ratio of 431.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.11.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

