Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,451. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

