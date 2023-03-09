Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 6.6%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 2,436,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,501,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.