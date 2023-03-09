UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.24. The stock had a trading volume of 916,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $438.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.