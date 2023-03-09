United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CL King

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNFI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.47 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,114,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 92,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

