United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $30.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
UNFI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 1,844,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $49.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 401,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
