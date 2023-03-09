United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $30.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 1,844,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 401,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

