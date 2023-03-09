Unigestion Holding SA Sells 992 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of ECL opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

