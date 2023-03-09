Ultra Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $63.44 million and $1.24 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,753.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00537330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00164980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00051859 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003866 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20901738 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,167,799.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

