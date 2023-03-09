UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Up 5.4%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.58 and last traded at $113.87. Approximately 54,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 82,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $907.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,405.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

