UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Up 5.4%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.58 and last traded at $113.87. Approximately 54,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 82,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
UFP Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $907.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies Company Profile
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.