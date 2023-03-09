UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €72.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.1 %

BNP stock opened at €64.00 ($68.09) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.24. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

