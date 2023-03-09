UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 65,161 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Norfolk Southern worth $175,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $216.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

