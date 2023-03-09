UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,278 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $169,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PPG opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.