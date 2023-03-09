UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,729 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of KLA worth $231,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $387.41 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

