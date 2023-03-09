UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $205,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

