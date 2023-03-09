UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 93,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Boeing worth $178,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Shares of BA opened at $207.20 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

