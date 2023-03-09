UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $193.86 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Equity Residential worth $193,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after buying an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.3 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE EQR opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.36%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

