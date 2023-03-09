UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $186.44 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $186,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $32,192,040. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.