UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $186.44 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $186,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.75.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $32,192,040. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

