UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Phillips 66 worth $199,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 86,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

