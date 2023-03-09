Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Position Decreased by SW Investment Management LLC

SW Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ubiquiti comprises about 16.4% of SW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SW Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ubiquiti worth $32,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 895.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of UI stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.26. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.65 and its 200 day moving average is $294.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

