Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.13 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.