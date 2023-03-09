Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 488,006 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 488,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.64% of Antero Resources worth $58,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Antero Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,569,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

