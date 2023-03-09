Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 699,880 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.37% of Marathon Oil worth $53,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

MRO opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

