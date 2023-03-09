Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.63% of Unity Software worth $59,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after buying an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of U opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,422 shares of company stock worth $1,346,973 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.