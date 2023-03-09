Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 437,127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of 3M worth $72,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,799,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 101,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $107.16 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.20.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

