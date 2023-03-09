Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.79% of Agree Realty worth $47,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

ADC opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.