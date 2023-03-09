Two Sigma Investments LP Has $87.30 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2,475.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $87,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $152.96 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.