Two Sigma Investments LP Has $69.28 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,928 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Arista Networks worth $69,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

