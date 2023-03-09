Two Sigma Investments LP Has $66.15 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,362 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $66,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Alcoa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alcoa by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

