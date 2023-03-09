Two Sigma Investments LP Has $56.47 Million Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,464,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,264,794 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $56,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,400,000 after buying an additional 13,611,130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,655,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 8,480,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

