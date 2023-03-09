Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,534 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $76,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $132.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.