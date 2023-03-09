Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,085,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492,106 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $47,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Li Auto by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 1,113,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Li Auto by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 325,224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Li Auto by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LI. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

LI opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

