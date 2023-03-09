Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,212,677 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212,677 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.61% of Ovintiv worth $69,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,632.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 136,233 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $63.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

