Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 352,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $91,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.76 and a 200 day moving average of $169.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

