Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $66,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 595,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,521,000 after buying an additional 185,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

