Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.61% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $59,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

SRPT stock opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

