Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 373,300 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $76,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.